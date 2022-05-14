iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 76.2% in April

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

