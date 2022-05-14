iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in April

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 471,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 272,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

