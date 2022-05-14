iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Lowered by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,194,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,740. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

