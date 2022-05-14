iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 896,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

