iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

