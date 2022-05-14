iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the period.

INDY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,634. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

