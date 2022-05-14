iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 136,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,526 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 2,360,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

