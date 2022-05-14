iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 2,495,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,558. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

