iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 993,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

