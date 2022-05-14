iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,103,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,139,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $51.99. 464,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

