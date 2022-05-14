iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $175.31 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.