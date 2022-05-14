iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.17. 3,289,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

