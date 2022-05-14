iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 415,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

