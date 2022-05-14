iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.
IJS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 326,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,766. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
