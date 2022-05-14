iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.07 and last traded at C$30.43. 6,512,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,044,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

