Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

