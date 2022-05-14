iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

