iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ ITOS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
