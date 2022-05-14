IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

