Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IVH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

