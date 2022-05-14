Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Down 5.6%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.50. 63,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,066,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

