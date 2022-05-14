Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,000 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in OneMain by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in OneMain by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. 1,465,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,274. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

