Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 120,600 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises 3.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

