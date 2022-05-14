Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 52,500 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 3.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 521,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

