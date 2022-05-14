James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 69,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

