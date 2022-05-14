Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

JAMF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jamf by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Jamf by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

