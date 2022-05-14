Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,920,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

