JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Buys $121,600.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.69 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

