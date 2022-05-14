Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €23.27 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.97. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($39.34).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

