Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 8.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,173,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $30.69. 1,468,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,094. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.