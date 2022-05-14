JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.