JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

JFrog stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,199,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

