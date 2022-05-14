JMP Securities Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $40.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

LMND opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $335,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

