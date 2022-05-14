JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in April

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,365 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,178 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

