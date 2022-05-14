John Anzalone Acquires 15,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) CEO John Anzalone bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE IVR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.
IVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
