John Anzalone Acquires 15,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) CEO John Anzalone bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IVR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

