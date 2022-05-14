Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $176.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,943. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.