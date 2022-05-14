Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $969,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

