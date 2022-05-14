Joseph Group Capital Management Takes $666,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

AEP stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

