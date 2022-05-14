JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Target Price to €11.50

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EGKLF stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
About ElringKlinger (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ElringKlinger (EGKLF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.