JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,844,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 97.77% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,547,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,865. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

