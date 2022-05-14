JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 715,952 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,301,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

