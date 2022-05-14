JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 80,295 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,717,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Synopsys by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.04 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

