JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 105.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

