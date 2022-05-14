JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,014,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.28 on Friday, reaching $635.62. The company had a trading volume of 594,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,476. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $680.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

