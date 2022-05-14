JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Lowered by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350,854 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

