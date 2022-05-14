JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 11,350,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

