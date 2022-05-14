Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given New €25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($54.74) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

