JUST Price Reaches $0.0393 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $287.12 million and $102.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00564607 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.27 or 2.13806624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008794 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

