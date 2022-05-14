Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $26.40. Karooooo shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.