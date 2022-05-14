Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

KPLT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.