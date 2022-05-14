KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.74

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.74 and traded as low as $56.05. KBC Group shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 4,015 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
